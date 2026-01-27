Sengun collected 33 points (15-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Monday's 108-99 victory over the Grizzlies.

Sengun tied Kevin Durant for the team lead in scoring, though it was Sengun who was far more efficient on the offensive end. This marks his best scoring performance since Dec. 15, when he put up 33 points against Denver. The 23-year-old has now reached the 30-point threshold five times in 37 appearances so far this season.