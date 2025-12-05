default-cbs-image
Sengun (illness) won't suit up for Friday's game versus the Suns, Vanessa Richardson of Space City Home Network reports.

With Sengun unavailable, Steven Adams will draw the start and Clint Capela should be more involved in the rotation. The Rockets' next game comes Saturday versus the Mavs, and for now, Sengun should be considered questionable for that one.

