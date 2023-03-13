Sengun (groin) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Celtics, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Sengun was initially being listed as probable for Monday's game, but after experiencing some soreness in his groin while going through his pregame routine, the Houston medical staff decided to err on the side of caution and hold him out. Expect more minutes for Kenyon Martin Jr. and Usman Garuba Monday evening.