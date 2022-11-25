Sengun (groin) will not suit up against the Hawks on Friday, Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 Houston reports.

As expected, Sengun will sit the first leg of the Rockets' back-to-back set due to a strained right groin. His absence aligns with the return of Bruno Fernando (knee), who hasn't played since the second game of the season, meaning Fernando and Usman Garuba will handle most of the center minutes. Sengun may return to action for Saturday's game against the Thunder.