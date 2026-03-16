Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Ruled out Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sengun (back) is out for Monday's game against the Lakers, Lachard Binkley of SI.com reports.
Sengun was added to the injury report as questionable after missing Friday's game with a back injury, and the team has since decided to hold him out of Monday's matchup. Clint Capela will draw the start at center in Sengun's place.
More News
-
Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Questionable for Monday•
-
Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Won't play Friday•
-
Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Questionable for Friday•
-
Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Scores 16 in blowout loss•
-
Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Big second half in Friday's win•
-
Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Sniffs triple-double•