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Sengun (back) is out for Monday's game against the Lakers, Lachard Binkley of SI.com reports.

Sengun was added to the injury report as questionable after missing Friday's game with a back injury, and the team has since decided to hold him out of Monday's matchup. Clint Capela will draw the start at center in Sengun's place.

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