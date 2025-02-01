Now Playing

Sengun (calf) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Nets, Jackson Gatlin of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Sengun will miss a second straight game Saturday as he nurses a left calf contusion. With the All-Star big man on the mend, the Rockets will likely turn to Steven Adams and Jock Landale to shoulder the load in the paint against Brooklyn.

