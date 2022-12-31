Sengun will not play in Saturday's game against the Knicks due to lower back pain, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.

Sengun's absence comes as a bit of a surprise considering he was not on the injury report prior to being ruled out. Bruno Fernando and Usman Garuba will be relied on to fill Sengun's vacated minutes at the center position. His next opportunity to play will come Monday against Dallas.

