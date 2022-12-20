Sengun posted 22 points (8-10 FG, 6-8 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 24 minutes during Monday's 124-105 loss to the Spurs.

Sengun put up a great line in the loss, although still only played 24 minutes. Head coach Stephen Silas simply refuses to give Sengun starters minutes, just another in a long line of confusing decisions. While Sengun is a clear must-roster player across all formats, there is some concern he may not be given the opportunity to reach his ceiling anytime soon. Until Silas stops persisting with Usman Garuba and Bruno Fernando, managers are just going to have to accept the here and now.