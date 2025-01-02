Sengun supplied 23 points (9-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-8 FT), six rebounds, six steals and four assists over 37 minutes during Wednesday's 110-99 win over Dallas.

Sengun recorded a career-high six steals while leading the Rockets with a game-high mark in scoring against the Mavericks. The big man has stuffed the stat sheet through the early part of the season, and he continues to prove his worth as a top option across fantasy formats. Over his last 10 outings, the 22-year-old has averaged 19.2 points, 10.5 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.6 steals across 32.9 minutes per game.