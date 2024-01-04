Sengun totaled 30 points (11-17 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 8-10 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals over 34 minutes during Wednesday's 112-101 win over Brooklyn.

Sengun has taken a massive leap forward this season, and there have been numerous instances in which he's operated as the Rockets' primary scoring weapon. He's going through his most productive stretch of the season after scoring 20-plus points in seven straight contests, averaging 28.1 points, 9.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest in that span.