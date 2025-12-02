Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Shines in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sengun racked up 31 points (12-19 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-8 FT), eight rebounds, 14 assists, five blocks and two steals in 38 minutes during Monday's 133-125 loss to Utah.
Sengun reached the 30-point threshold in an efficient manner, combining with Kevin Durant for 63 of the team's 125 points. Sengun was also impressive as a distributor and at the rim, tallying double-digit assists for the first time in 18 appearances this season while racking up a season-high five blocks.
More News
-
Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Hits for game-high 27 in win•
-
Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Steady production again Wednesday•
-
Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Goes for 18 in win•
-
Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Carries Houston to victory•
-
Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Huge double-double in win•
-
Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Comes close to triple-double•