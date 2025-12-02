Sengun racked up 31 points (12-19 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-8 FT), eight rebounds, 14 assists, five blocks and two steals in 38 minutes during Monday's 133-125 loss to Utah.

Sengun reached the 30-point threshold in an efficient manner, combining with Kevin Durant for 63 of the team's 125 points. Sengun was also impressive as a distributor and at the rim, tallying double-digit assists for the first time in 18 appearances this season while racking up a season-high five blocks.