Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Sitting out preseason finale
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sengun will rest in Thursday's preseason finale against the Hawks, Vanessa Richardson of Space City Home Network reports.
The star big man will join the rest of Houston's starting lineup in street clothes. Sengun will next prepare for Opening Night in Oklahoma City.
