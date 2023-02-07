Sengun provided 15 points (4-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds and seven assists in 36 minutes during Monday's 140-120 loss to Sacramento.

Sengun struggled a bit from the field, but he still salvaged his fantasy output by delivering solid numbers in the rebounds and assists categories. The second-year big man has established himself as a viable two-way contributor for the Rockets and is averaging 17.3 points, 8.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists since the start of January, a span in which he's also racked up five double-doubles and two triple-doubles.