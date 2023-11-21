Sengun (back) remains listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Warriors and is shaping up as a game-time decision ahead of the 10 p.m. ET opening tip, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Sengun is at risk of missing his first game of the season due to a lower back contusion. He took part in a pregame workout, and the Rockets will presumably provide an update on his status shortly before opening tip. If Sengun is sidelined Monday, Jabari Smith could end up getting some more run at center, and frontcourt reserves Jock Landale and Jeff Green could also be in store for more minutes than usual.