Sengun ended with 16 points (7-18 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-5 FT), six rebounds, six assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 104-100 win over the Warriors.

The fifth-year center continues to supply incredibly consistent production from the Rockets' frontcourt. Sengun has scored at least 14 points with no fewer than five boards and five assists in 16 straight games to begin the season, but he's mixed in plenty of ceiling performances to go along with that rock-steady floor. On the season, Sengun's averaging 22.0 points, 9.4 rebounds, 7.1 assists, 1.2 threes, 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks in 36.6 minutes a contest.