The Rockets exercised Sengun's fourth-year option for 2024-25 on Monday.
The transaction comes as no surprise, as Sengun has shown immense potential through his first two-plus NBA seasons. In addition to Sengun, the Rockets picked up their fourth-year option on Jalen Green and third-year options on Jabari Smith and Tari Eason.
