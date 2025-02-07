Sengun provided 16 points (6-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 33 minutes during Thursday's 127-114 loss to Minnesota.

Sengun missed three straight games between Jan. 30 and Feb. 3 due to a calf injury, but he seems to have picked things up right where he left them off with back-to-back double-doubles in the two games he's played since returning. Sengun has been playing well since the calendar flipped to the new year, averaging 19.6 points, 10.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.5 steals per game since the beginning of January.