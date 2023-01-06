Sengun registered 20 points (7-14 FG, 6-8 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 32 minutes during Thursday's 131-114 loss to Utah.

Sengun finally cracked 30 minutes in the loss, only the third time he has done so in the past month. He came through with the goods, delivering his first double-double in almost two weeks and adding at least three assists for the third straight game. The upside is clear as day, and while he is obviously a must-roster player, fantasy managers would love to see 30 minutes a night from him on a regular basis.