Sengun racked up 19 points (9-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal over 27 minutes during Wednesday's 128-119 victory over the Hornets.

Sengun led Houston in rebounding and efficiency from the field. The Rockets orchestrated a well-balanced attack, with all starters scoring at least 17 points. The 21-year-old has scored 19-plus points in three straight games and will have the opportunity to continue that streak Saturday against Sacramento.