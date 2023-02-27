Sengun supplied 17 points (8-16 FG, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds and five assists across 25 minutes during Sunday's 131-114 loss to Portland.

Sengun posted his first double-double since Feb. 1 and dished out at least five assists for a second straight game. It was a nice bounce-back performance for the talented big man, who came into the contest having made six of his last 22 field-goals attempts and totaled just 13 points over his last two contests. Despite the shaky two-game stretch, Sengun has still been a solid fantasy asset in February, posting 12.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.2 steals-plus-blocks in 28.7 minutes over 10 appearances.