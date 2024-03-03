Sengun finished Saturday's 118-109 win over the Suns with 21 points (9-21 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals in 33 minutes.

Jalen Green led the Rockets in scoring and Fred VanVleet posted one of his best games in recent weeks, so Sengun took somewhat of a backseat in this one. However, the fact that he still posted a double-double while contributing defensively without being the focal point of the team shows how much he can impact the box score on a regular basis. Sengun has been Houston's top fantasy performer by a wide margin this season, and the numbers should continue to back that assessment up.