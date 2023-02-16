Sengun closed with eight points (4-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 10 rebounds and two assists across 22 minutes during Wednesday's 133-96 loss to the Thunder.

Sengun had a rough performance Wednesday and couldn't fill the stat sheet as he usually does. The big man ended up with more field goal attempts (12) than points scored (eight), though the 10 rebounds did salvage some value. Sengun is averaging 13.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game across eight February games entering the All-Star break.