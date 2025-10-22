Sengun supplied 39 points (12-24 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 10-11 FT), 11 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and one block in 49 minutes during Tuesday's 125-124 double-overtime loss to the Thunder.

Sengun delivered a dominant performance against the defending champions, albeit in a losing effort. The star big man led all players in scoring and also dished out a game-high seven assists. Additionally, the 23-year-old torched the nets from three-point range, knocking down a career-high five triples.