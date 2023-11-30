Sengun had 22 points (10-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 134-124 loss to the Nuggets.

Sengun had the daunting task of dealing with Nikola Jokic, and while the Serbian star finished with a triple-double as Denver secured the victory, Sengun made his presence felt as well with contributions on both ends of the court. The big man is one of the most versatile big men in the league, and the numbers back that up, as Sengun is averaging 23.0 points, 10.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.2 blocks per game over his last six outings.