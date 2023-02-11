Sengun supplied 12 points (3-9 FG, 6-6 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one steal across 31 minutes during Friday's 97-95 loss to Miami.

Sengun struggled from the field and saved his scoring numbers thanks to his efficiency from the charity stripe, but he still posted a solid fantasy line with multiple assists and just two boards shy of another double-double. One of the most versatile big men in the league, Sengun is averaging 14.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists and a combined 1.6 steals/blocks per game across six February appearances.