Sengun registered 19 points (7-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and seven assists over 33 minutes during Sunday's 106-95 loss to the Warriors.

Sengun continues to show the qualities that have made him one of the most valuable big men in fantasy over the last two NBA seasons, as he's able to fill the stat sheet on both ends of the court and produce at a high level on a steady basis. Such was the case against the Warriors despite the outcome, and while three games is a limited sample size, Sengun is averaging 19.3 points, 9.0 rebounds and 6.7 assists across 34.0 minutes per game to begin the season.