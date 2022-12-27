Sengun finished Monday's 133-118 win over Chicago with 25 points (10-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists, two blocks and one steal over 32 minutes.

One of the most productive big men in fantasy due to his touch around the rim, rebounding energy and above-average passing, Sengun has been an absolute stud in recent weeks. Firmly entrenched as the Rockets' starting center, he has scored in double digits in seven games in a row and has racked up three double-doubles while averaging 15.9 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.1 blocks per game during that span.