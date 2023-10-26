Sengun contributed 14 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds and six assists over 28 minutes during Wednesday's 116-86 loss to Orlando.

Sengun is one of the most skilled big men in The Association when it comes to his passing and vision, and that was in full display here with his six dimes, though most of his value tends to come from points and rebounds due to his ability to rack up double-doubles with ease. He came just two boards shy of opening the 2023-24 campaign with that feat, but he posted 28 double-doubles in 2022-23.