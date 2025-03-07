Sengun ended with 22 points (11-14 FG, 0-3 FT), six rebounds, eight assists, one block and three steals across 36 minutes during Thursday's 109-97 win over New Orleans.
The fourth-year center led the Rockets in scoring as he topped 20 points for the sixth time in his last seven appearances. During that span, Sengun is averaging 22.9 points, 10.3 boards, 5.0 assists and 1.0 blocks while shooting 53.0 percent from the floor.
More News
-
Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Not listed on injury report•
-
Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Sitting out Monday•
-
Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Working through back soreness•
-
Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Stuffs stat sheet in loss•
-
Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Strong showing in win•
-
Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Fills up stat sheet again•