The Rockets exercised Sengun's $3.54 million team option for the 2023-24 season Sunday.

Although Sengun came off the bench over the Rockets' first three games of the season, he's had consistent playing time. He started Friday's game against the Trail Blazers and will likely remain in the starting five while Bruno Fernando (knee) is sidelined. Sengun is averaging 15.3 points and 10.3 rebounds in 24.5 minutes per game over four appearances this year.