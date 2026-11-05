Sengun racked up 17 points (5-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 12 rebounds, 10 assists and three blocks across 39 minutes during Wednesday's 117-107 loss to the Timberwolves.

Sengun recorded his first triple-double of the season, albeit in a losing effort. It continues what has been a strong start to the season, as he is currently putting up first-round value in standard leagues. Through seven appearances, he has averaged 22.4 points, 9.1 rebounds, 8.1 assists, 1.0 three-pointers and 2.4 combined steals and blocks.