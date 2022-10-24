Sengun (illness) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Jazz, Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 Houston reports.

Sengun was questionable ahead of Monday's matchup and will be forced to miss at least one game due to his illness. His absence leaves the Rockets particularly shorthanded in the frontcourt since Bruno Fernando (knee) will also be sidelined, so Usman Garuba and Tari Eason should see plenty of run.