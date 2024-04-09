Sengun is "unlikely" to play in the final week of the regular season, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Sengun has not played since March 10, and barring anything unexpected, the star big man won't play before the end of the regular season, especially with the Rockets out of playoff contention. If that's the case, then Jabari Smith will remain at center, with Dillon Brooks keeping his place in the lineup as an undersized power forward. Sengun was playing the best basketball of his career before suffering the injury, averaging 21.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.2 steals per game this season.