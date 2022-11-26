Sengun (groin) is available for Saturday's game against the Thunder.
After a one-game absence, Sengun is back in the fold. This month, he's averaging 14.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.0 blocks in 26.4 minutes.
