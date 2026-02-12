Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Will play Wednesday
Sengun (leg) is available for Wednesday's game against the Clippers, as expected.
Sengun was being listed as probable, and now we have official confirmation that he'll be out there for Wednesday's rematch. The All-Star center is averaging 20.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 6.3 assists 1.4 steals and 1.0 blocks per game this season.
