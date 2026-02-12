default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Sengun (leg) is available for Wednesday's game against the Clippers, as expected.

Sengun was being listed as probable, and now we have official confirmation that he'll be out there for Wednesday's rematch. The All-Star center is averaging 20.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 6.3 assists 1.4 steals and 1.0 blocks per game this season.

More News