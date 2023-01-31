Sengun (illness) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Wednesday's game against the Thunder.

The big man was held out of Saturday's game against Detroit due to an illness, but after putting in a full practice Monday he's been removed from the injury report altogether. Obviously, this is great news for fantasy managers as the Rockets enter a three-games-in-four-nights stretch. Over his last 10 appearances, Sengun has two triple-doubles while posting 18.9 points, 10.0 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per game.