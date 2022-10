Sengun has been ruled out for Friday's preseason game against the Raptors after undergoing a dental procedure, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.

Sengun performed well as Houston's starting center in Sunday's preseason opener, scoring 13 points while adding five rebounds and three assists in 20 minutes of action. He'll take Friday off as he recovers from a dental procedure, but he should be able to return for Houston's final preseason games next week.