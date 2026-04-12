Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Won't play in regular-season finale
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sengun (rest) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Memphis.
Sengun will sit out Houston's regular-season finale, but he should be able to return for the start of the postseason. The star big man will end the regular season with averages of 20.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks in 33.3 minutes per game across 72 appearances.
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