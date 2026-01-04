Sengun (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game versus the Suns.

Sengun getting ruled out a full 24 hours in advance of tip-off isn't a great sign, so for now, he should be considered questionable at best for Wednesday's game in Portland. Steven Adams (ankle) is questionable for Monday's game, and if he's forced to join Sengun on the inactive list, that could result in Clint Capela earning a spot-start.