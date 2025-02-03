Sengun (calf) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Knicks, Vanessa Richardson of Space City Home Network reports.

Sengun will miss a third straight game due to a left calf contusion. Monday's game is the first half of a back-to-back set, but the center's availability for Tuesday's game in Brooklyn remains unclear. After Steven Adams drew back-to-back starts, the Rockets are switching up their starting lineup Monday, as Jae'Sean Tate and Tari Eason will join the starting lineup and be flanked by Jalen Green, Amen Thompson and Dillon Brooks. Fred VanVleet (ankle) is considered week-to-week.