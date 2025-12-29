Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Won't suit up Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sengun (calf) won't play Monday against the Pacers.
Sengun was unable to shake his questionable tag and will be sidelined for a second straight game. His next chance to play comes Thursday against Brooklyn. In his absence, the Rockets will likely rely more on Steven Adams and Clint Capela.
