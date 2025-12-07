Sengun (illness) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Dallas, Vanessa Richardson of Space City Home Network reports.

Sengun will miss his second consecutive contest due to an illness, and his next opportunity to play will come Thursday against the Clippers. With the star big man and Steven Adams (ankle) both sidelined, Clint Capela will start, while Jeff Green and Jae'Sean Tate are also candidates for increased playing time.