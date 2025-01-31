Sengun (calf) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Memphis, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Sengun will miss his first contest of the season due to a left calf contusion, and his next chance to feature will come Saturday against Brooklyn. With the young star sidelined, Steven Adams and Jock Landale could both be in line for a bump in playing time.
