Sengun has been working with shooting coach Chip Engelland on his free throws and three-point shot, and the big man wants to make corner threes a bigger part of his game, Varun Shankar of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Sengun is coming off another impressive year, averaging 20.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks in 33.3 minutes per game across 72 regular-season appearances in 2025-26. However, the star center shot just 69.1 percent from the charity stripe and 30.5 percent from downtown. He's been focused on improving in those areas this offseason, and an uptick in efficiency would be a significant step toward becoming a more well-rounded player.