Rockets' Amen Thompson: Adds 23 points to hot streak
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thompson totaled 23 points (8-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-9 FT), three rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two steals across 39 minutes during Monday's 132-124 loss to Chicago.
The third-year guard has been on fire since the All-Star break, reaching the 20-point plateau 10 times during this span. Over his last 17 games, Thompson has averaged 19.2 points, 8.6 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.6 steals in 36.9 minutes per game while shooting 58.9 percent from the field.
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