Thompson (ankle) is available for Thursday's matchup against the Jazz, Vanessa Richardson of Space City Home Network reports.

Thompson will return to game action after being a late scratch in Tuesday's win over Atlanta due to left ankle soreness. The 22-year-old has appeared in two outings following a six-game absence due to a sprained left ankle, and he was able to play 30-plus minutes in both of them. Thompson has made six appearances this month, averaging 14.0 points, 9.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.0 blocks across 36.3 minutes per contest.