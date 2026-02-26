Rockets' Amen Thompson: Available to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thompson (quadriceps) is available for Thursday's game against the Magic.
Thompson was given the night off Wednesday for the front end of a back-to-back set as he continues to manage his tendinitis. With Thompson back in the mix, Reed Sheppard's overall upside will take a hit.
