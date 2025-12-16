Thompson registered 14 points (5-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 12 rebounds and six assists in 44 minutes during Monday's 128-125 overtime loss to the Nuggets.

The 44 minutes were a season high for Thompson, helping him record his fifth double-double of 2025-26, but the Rockets have been leaning heavily on the third-year guard of late. Thompson played at least 40 minutes in four of the last 11 games, averaging 37.5 minutes over that stretch while producing 17.5 points, 8.7 boards, 5.4 assists and 1.4 steals.