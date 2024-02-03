Thompson contributed 19 points (9-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals in 24 minutes during Friday's 135-106 victory over Toronto.

The fourth overall pick in the 2023 Draft produced the best scoring effort of his young career, just two games after posting a goose egg in 12 minutes against the Lakers. Thompson's production remains somewhat erratic but he has scored in double digits in six of the last 11 games, averaging 9.3 points, 6.3 boards, 2.7 assists and 1.5 steals over 19.0 minutes a contest during that stretch. His future remains bright, but Thompson's immediate fantasy value is still sketchy.