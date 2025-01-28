Thompson produced 33 points (13-19 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 41 minutes during Monday's 114-112 win over the Celtics.

On top of scoring a career-high 33 points Monday, Thompson put an exclamation point on his 14th double-double of the season by hitting a game-winning floater with less than a second left in the fourth quarter. Over his last 10 games in Houston's first unit, the versatile 2023 first-rounder has averaged 19.2 points, 11.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.2 blocks while shooting 57.4 percent from the field. Despite his subpar free-throw percentage and high rate of turnovers, Thompson's overall fantasy stock continues to skyrocket while he appears to be settling in as a starter for the Rockets.